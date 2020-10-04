Japanese Man Sets His Own Girlfriend Ablaze, Gets Busted by Cops, Media Says

A 49-year old construction worker named Makoto Toriumi ended up being arrested by Ibaraki Prefectural Police after he set his 44-year old girlfriend on fire at their residence in Koga City, Japan, according to Tokyo reporter citing Asahi TV.
During an argument between the two, the suspect allegedly sprayed the woman with kerosene and then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the substance, before extinguishing the fire and alerting emergency services.
When the cops arrived, Toriumi initially claimed that his girlfriend "caught fire while cooking", and, after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, initially denied the allegations, saying that he "did not intend to kill", the media outlet adds.
During further questioning, however, the suspect reportedly "admitted to the crime".
The victim was transported to a hospital "with severe burns to her upper body”and is currently “unconscious and in serious condition", the media outlet notes citing the police.
