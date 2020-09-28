Heartthrobs: Super Junior's Subunit D&E Drops 'No Love' MV

Eunhyuk and Donghae have shown a mature as well as bold image and released a new mini album

The recognised veterans of K-pop - Super Junior's members Eunhyuk and Donghae, who have had a successful career as part of a boy band and as the subunit D&E - have presented their fourth mini-album “BAD LIAR” alongside an MV.

Strong dancing skills and the dance track show the members' perfect side as they try to attract a beautiful woman in a private club.

Fans immediately noticed that the girl is not Korean and found out that she has appeared in the video of another Super Junior member - Yesung. Her name is Vida and she has her own YouTube channel, where she shows her everyday life as a model in South Korea.

Vida thanked the members for working with her soon after the release of the MV.

She's the same girl, right? 😂

This girl name is Vida, she once appearing on Yesung solo concert VCR directed by Shindong, and she likes Super Junior and Shindong. And now she's appearing on DnE - No Love MV. I guess she's a successful Elf 😂 pic.twitter.com/bEOJ4aGYGY — key | rest. (@oppa_siwonchoi) September 28, 2020

Oh, the lady in D&E’s No Love MV commented! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/uuDb93rJIn — hanny • donghee day! (@seanmikhaell) September 28, 2020

​ELFs (the name of Super Junior's fandom) were teased even before the release with sensual photos of the duo.

​Also, one of the biggest and oldest fandoms in K-pop are praising the D&E subunit's talents and sharing how much they like the release and the video.