Heartthrobs: Super Junior's Subunit D&E Drops 'No Love' MV

The recognised veterans of K-pop - Super Junior's members Eunhyuk and Donghae, who have had a successful career as part of a boy band and as the subunit D&E - have presented their fourth mini-album “BAD LIAR” alongside an MV.
Strong dancing skills and the dance track show the members' perfect side as they try to attract a beautiful woman in a private club.
Fans immediately noticed that the girl is not Korean and found out that she has appeared in the video of another Super Junior member - Yesung. Her name is Vida and she has her own YouTube channel, where she shows her everyday life as a model in South Korea.
Vida thanked the members for working with her soon after the release of the MV.
OMG the girl in the 'NO LOVE' D&E MV is Vida, the same girl in Yesung's VCR and in the SJ ICSYV episode. She's a fan of Shindong!#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #DONGHAE #EUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/mthq6o26aK— Andie 💙 #SuperJuniorKRY_BeyondLIVE (@mybiasisDBSJ) September 28, 2020
She's the same girl, right? 😂— key | rest. (@oppa_siwonchoi) September 28, 2020
This girl name is Vida, she once appearing on Yesung solo concert VCR directed by Shindong, and she likes Super Junior and Shindong. And now she's appearing on DnE - No Love MV. I guess she's a successful Elf 😂 pic.twitter.com/bEOJ4aGYGY
Oh, the lady in D&E’s No Love MV commented! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/uuDb93rJIn— hanny • donghee day! (@seanmikhaell) September 28, 2020
ELFs (the name of Super Junior's fandom) were teased even before the release with sensual photos of the duo.
SUPER JUNIOR-D&E— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) September 24, 2020
The 4th Mini Special Album [BAD LIAR]
Title Track ‘No Love’
🎧2020.09.28 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #은혁 #EUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/W01noicTvd
SUPER JUNIOR-D&E— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) September 24, 2020
The 4th Mini Special Album [BAD LIAR]
Title Track ‘No Love’
🎧2020.09.28 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #동해 #DONGHAE pic.twitter.com/MH63x4CK9K
Also, one of the biggest and oldest fandoms in K-pop are praising the D&E subunit's talents and sharing how much they like the release and the video.
DID HE— JUST SMILED LIKE ITS OKAY??!!! 😭 #NO_LOVE pic.twitter.com/tkofV7UnN1— K •🐯👻• (@yourunnie_) September 28, 2020
EXCUSE ME SIR THIS IS NOT A BAD BOY LOOK BUT MORE TO A CUTE BABY LOOK?????????😤💘#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove #Donghae pic.twitter.com/xvTC2LF60A— Sya | D&E No Love😎 (@donghaeisbae_) September 28, 2020
D&E with specs and visible forehead 😍@SJofficial #슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #DONGHAE #EUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/Dxdt0pAlSy— L | ʙᴀᴅ ʟɪᴀʀ💋 (@silver__elle) September 28, 2020
since everyone's claiming video clips i'm claiming hyukjae's pre-chorus i am absolutely obsessed with it and he looks ?????? yes i'll give you anything😭#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove pic.twitter.com/eCyOFdibZu— 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒶 loves 𝒞𝒽𝓊𝓁 3000 🍑🍒 (@Jeon_ssi_) September 28, 2020
Okay but this part is so sexc. They are so flexible gawd godbless their joints and spine 🤧#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE #BAD_LIAR #NoLove#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #동해 #DONGHAE #은혁 #EUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/0SgUXCc8l7— ᴇʟʟɪᴇ (@fishyhoeman) September 28, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)