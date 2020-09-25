Japanese PM Says Ready to Meet Kim Jong-Un Without Preconditions

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during his video message to UN General Assembly on Friday he is ready to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un without any preconditions.
"As the new Prime Minister of Japan, I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un without any conditions", Suga said.
He also went on to note that "establishing a constructive relationship between Japan and North Korea will not only serve the interests of both sides but will also greatly contribute to regional peace and stability".
Suga recalled the Japan-DPRK Pyongyang Declaration, saying that in accordance to it, Japan seeks to normalize relations with North Korea "through comprehensively resolving the outstanding issues of concern such as the abductions, nuclear and missile issues, as well as settlement of the unfortunate past".
Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, repeatedly expressed his readiness to meet the leader of North Korea without preconditions as well, but no meeting followed.
