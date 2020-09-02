Register
23:23 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020

    US Claims North Korea Trying to Skirt Economic Sanctions, Seeks Items For Missile Program

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    329
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_0:0:3102:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_faa57b3ddf4c62ece77d87b17a0ac7b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009021080351796-us-claims-north-korea-trying-to-skirt-economic-sanctions-seeks-items-for-missile-program/

    A recent report by several US government departments has warned that Pyongyang is still trying to get around international economic sanctions and buy materials for its missile program.

    On Tuesday, the US State, Commerce and Treasury Departments issued an advisory identifying “key North Korean procurement entities and deceptive techniques employed in the operation and support of the regime’s ballistic missile program.”

    According to the document, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) “uses an extensive overseas network of procurement agents, including officials who operate from North Korean diplomatic missions or trade offices, as well as third country nationals and foreign companies.”

    "It is critical that private sector companies and individuals be aware of key items sought by the North Korean weapons programs, North Korean procurement tactics and techniques, the risks of involvement in North Korea's ballistic missile-related procurements and the potential consequences they face," the advisory said.

    While the US has long limited trade with the socialist nation, with which it is still technically at war, extensive sanctions targeting the DPRK’s ballistic missile programs were imposed by the US and United Nations after the detonation of the DPRK’s first nuclear device in 2006.

    However, the list of industries, materials and technologies that could potentially be implicated in such a program is so vast that it’s not just missile tubes and engines that are restricted, but a great many things that have numerous applications in civilian life. Sputnik has reported how  technologies such as uranium purification, usage of high voltage cables, precision machine tools, carbon composites, laser and plasmonics research, biological research and cybersecurity are all sectors with civilian uses restricted in the DPRK by international sanctions.

    Some of the items warned about in the Tuesday report include chassis and other parts for heavy-duty trucks, tape-wrapping machines, hydrochloric acid, various electronic relays, gyroscopes and materials such as aluminum and steel.

    Meanwhile, diplomats from South Korea and the US who focus on relations with the DPRK held phone talks on Wednesday about resuming negotiations with Pyongyang toward a lasting peace settlement.

    The DPRK has been at war with the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the United States since 1950, when the Korean War broke out and the US led an international coalition to stop the disintegration of the capitalist South. The three-year conflict ended in a ceasefire that established a demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, but the powers never signed a permanent peace treaty and re-established normal diplomatic relations. However, Seoul and Pyongyang did sign an end-of-war declaration in 2018, the biggest step toward peace in 67 years.

    According to Xinhua News Agency, South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do Hoon and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun agreed to more closely communicate and cooperate on restarting denuclearization talks with the DPRK. After several rounds of negotiations, the rapprochement ended in February 2019 when the US refused to lift some economic sanctions in exchange for the destruction of some of the DPRK’s weapons facilities.

    However, after the November 2020 election in the US, policy toward Pyongyang could change. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, has indicated her support for partial sanctions relief for the DPRK in exchange for partial denuclearization.

    Related:

    Trump Threatened to Pull Troops Out of Japan, South Korea Amid DPRK Missile Tests, Says Bolton
    ‘Imminent Threat’: Tokyo’s Defense White Paper Frets at Rising DPRK, Chinese Military Power
    UN Report Claims DPRK ‘Probably’ Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices for Ballistic Missiles
    Tags:
    U.S. Department of State, ballistic missile program, economic sanctions, DPRK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse