Eleven People Dead, 23 Missing After Rains Lead to Flooding, Landslides in Nepal - Photo, Video

"Ten bodies were recovered from Marang [a village in Myagdi District] while one from Thadakhani. Efforts are on to recover 11 missing from Rikh, Kalleni, Ramche, Namruk and Kamdi, eight from Dule of Malika Rural Municipality-7 and three from Takam", Rajaram Subedi, the ward 6 chairperson of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.
#BIGNEWS: Floods at Sindhupalchok area in #Nepal following heavy rainfall. Several houses have been swept away. pic.twitter.com/O3Ve2CPzps— NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) July 10, 2020
Western-central Nepal was hit by a huge storm on Thursday evening and Friday morning that resulted in landslides in four provincial districts.
heavy rainfall in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal on July 10, 2020. Heavy rains leave Nepalese people at risk of floods and landslides during Monsoon season.#Nepaltoday pic.twitter.com/7bcdpPLPLz— AᵐrᎥt (@Amritkarki25) July 10, 2020
According to the newspaper, the most affected area is Myagdi, as about 43 houses have been buried in landslides in the district, affecting more than 400 people.
