New Zealand Health Minister Resigns Amid Calls to Step Down Over COVID-19 Response

David Clark stepped down as Health Minister after facing backlash for breaching level 4 quarantine rules. Recently he has been pressured to resign, as over 2,000 New Zealanders signed the petition calling for sacking him.

New Zealand's Health Minister David Clark stepped down from his position, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was initially reluctant to fire him over attempts for "continuity" in COVID-19 response, accepting his resignation. He was demoted to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings, according to Newshub, and stripped of his Associate Finance portfolio.

Clark said that it was an "extraordinary privilege", to which he had given "my all". But, according to him, continuing was distracting from the government's COVID-19 response.

"I want to put on record again that it has been an honour to work alongside the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Now is the right time to hand over the reins", he said, noting that the public health system "needed to be rebuilt".

Clark has been pressured to leave his post over breaching the strict quarantine rules by moving house and going out for the walks. He was also filmed pointing blamed at Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield for botching up government's quarantine testing.

The petition calling for his resignation was signed by over 2,000 New Zealanders, where former Health Minister was slammed for "repeatedly breaching his own guidelines by travelling unnecessarily, mountain biking when that was forbidden, and moving house and his office at the exact time he was requiring people to stay home and work from home".

We did it! More than 2,800 New Zealanders signed our petition calling for the sacking of David Clark. https://t.co/Qbj33s66VB — Taxpayers' Union (@TaxpayersUnion) July 1, 2020

​Currently, New Zealand's Health Ministry reports of 1,178 registered COVID-19 cases and 22 related deaths in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW