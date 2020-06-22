Double Eruption: Watch Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Spewing Clouds of Ash

People have been sharing videos of the Sunday eruption of Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes.
In fact, the volcano erupted twice, sending clouds of grey ash 6,000 metres into the sky, which fell on several local villages, coating them.
Mount Merapi on Java Island had a volcanic eruption this morning 🇮🇩 https://t.co/lxuOdKKvRP— Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono) June 21, 2020
Video: ht @abc#Indonesia 🇮🇩🌋— 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) June 22, 2020
Report: “ERUPTION: Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews ash and hot gas in a towering column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky.” #Merapi pic.twitter.com/z39NRkIg0X
Local authorities have implemented a no-go-zone around the volcano, advising villagers—thousands of whom live on the volcano's fertile flanks—to stay at least 1.8 miles (3 km) away from the crater and look out for lava flows.
Though the authorities have decided not to raise the volcano's alert status, they have warned commercial planes flying in the area to remain cautious.
All comments
Show new comments (0)