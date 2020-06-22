Two People Injured as Bridge Collapses in India Near Border With China - Video

Two people have been injured after a bridge in Uttarakhand, India, near the border with China, suddenly collapsed when a truck loaded with heavy equipment tried to cross it.
The video, that has been recently published on social media, shows a truck crossing a bridge with a person walking just behind it. As the truck crosses half way over, the bridge suddenly collapses with the truck falling into the gorge.
#AHORA 🚨 Un puente se derrumba al paso de un camión que transportaba maquinaria en el estado indio de #Uttarakhand. Dos personas han resultado heridas.— eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) June 22, 2020
🎦 @pandeypoonam20pic.twitter.com/eyHKdSJz4X
The two injured people, including the driver, were in the truck when the bridge collapsed. A person seen on the video going behind the truck at the moment of the incident wasn't injured.
