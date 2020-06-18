Two Police Officers Shot, Schools Go Into Lockdown in New Zealand's Massey After 'Critical Incident'

New Zealand Police responded to "critical incident" in Massey, as multiple witnesses heard "multiple gunshots". Two police officers were shot and are confirmed to be seriously injured. The incident is said to have taken place during a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive.
Roads are closed in the area, and local media reported that Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School went on lockdown.
There are armed police units and ambulances in the area, and police Eagle helicopter was reportedly seen in the area.
Police are responding to an unfolding serious incident in Massey, West Auckland.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) June 18, 2020
At around 10.30am, a police unit has performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive.
There has been shots fired at Police officers.
Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured.
According to the police, "a member of the public has also been hit by the vehicle and has been injured". The offender had fled the scene, as cordons have been put in place. Police recommended that schools in the area go on lockdown and people stay away from the site.
Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) June 18, 2020
Further information will be released once it becomes available.
Videos and photos allegedly made on site were shared in social media, showing heavy police presence, helicopter in the sky and the aftermath of the incident.
My views of the #Massey #westauckland serious incident. Cops still blocking roads and helicopter over my head. pic.twitter.com/bc2fHIPG47— Shannon Leary (@learysp) June 19, 2020
🔴 UPDATE: Eyewitness video shows the aftermath of the shooting of two police officers in Auckland, New Zealand; authorities say the gunman is still at large. [TVNZ] https://t.co/zK3g1120VD pic.twitter.com/PEJ3ouzLgQ— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 19, 2020
Massey, West Auckland. If you look closely you can see a few cops with guns out. pic.twitter.com/w85AkPnJ8N— Lia 🌻 (@brownskingorl) June 19, 2020
