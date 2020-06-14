Plane Heading to Ho Chi Minh City Skids Off Runway Due to Bad Weather Conditions - Photo

According to the outlet, the incident took place at 12:24 p. m. local time (03:24 GMT). The plane was landing amid heavy rain and gusty winds and skidded off the runway to a field.
The incident did not cause casualties or injuries. The plane was not seriously damaged.
Flight VJ322 (PQC - SGN) has experienced an overrun on approach on runway 25R of Tan Son Nhat Airport due to bad weather.— 🚍TranscerDraws🚍 (@HanoibusGamer) June 14, 2020
This runway is expected to close down for 2 hours before returning to service.
All passengers and crew are safe with no injuries. #avgeek pic.twitter.com/exxMcHjqyu
