New Delhi, Beijing Agree to Peacefully Resolve Border Dispute - Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and China have agreed during bilateral talks between army commanders to peacefully settle tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the press release said.

The ministry added that the sides also agreed that an early resolution of the dispute would contribute to the further development of the 70-year-long relationship between the two countries.

"Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said.

The hours-long high-level talks between New Delhi and Beijing aimed at resolving the border stand-off in the Himalayas took place on Saturday. The Indian ministry said the meeting was held in a "cordial and positive atmosphere."

Tensions over the disputed border aggravated in early May due to violent face-offs in the Himalayas, which left dozens of soldiers on both sides injured. Following clashes, Indian media reported that New Delhi and Beijing deployed additional troops to the border area in Ladakh, a region administered by India as a union territory. Then, roughly 250 Indian and Chinese troops engaged in clashes on the northern bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, an area that has been under dispute between Pakistan, India and China for decades. Soldiers on both sides suffered injuries, and clashes have continued.