Get Ready: SM Confirms Comeback of K-Pop Prince Taemin in July

Taemin's solo "activities" will kick off almost a year and the half after the artist's last release, 'Want' in 2019. Last year, the talented dancer and performer spent most of his time promoting the so-called K-pop "Avengers", Super M, a joint group from SM Entertainment, which includes Taemin's fellow performers from EXO, NCT 127 and WayV from the same agency.
Taemin is known for his approach to the work and the unique choreography in his releases, which became viral and amaze fans of K-Pop, as well as broader audiences. This happened to his 2017 release “Move”, which became recognisable all around the world.
Shawols are finally happy and can’t wait to see something new from their fav.
After DANGER, MOVE and WANT King Taemin is finally back and always thirsting for more 🖤 #TAEMIN #태민 #SHINee #샤이니 #comeback pic.twitter.com/b3krDsmnfA— THE SHININ’🌙💎 (@SPoet04) June 5, 2020
Finally the king Lee taemin is coming 💃💃💃💃💃💃#SHINee #TAEMIN pic.twitter.com/r4jycibPHX— 03👼💚04👑 (@shinnindream) June 5, 2020
06.04.2020 #taemin trending afrter releasing July Solo COMEBACK #SHINee #SuperM pic.twitter.com/Nbngv7C5C6— TAEM718 💫 (@JohnTM718) June 5, 2020
#TAEMIN #TAEMINCOMEBACK— 𝑙𝑚_____𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑙 (๑❛ʚ❛๑)💎 (@_Novilunio6v6) June 5, 2020
TAEMIN IS BACK!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/35YEo8jjrI
when you're playing music on shuffle and Taemin - Slave comes up#SHINee #TAEMIN pic.twitter.com/7eLjzhULIs— Jess 🍭 (@potatowols) June 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)