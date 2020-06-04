Some 40 People Injured in Stabbing Attack at School in South China – Authorities

According to a statement of the government of the Cangwu County, the attack took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) at a primary school.
Three people remain in critical condition, including the school director.
More than 40 school staffs and students sustained injuries in a knife attack at a primary school in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Thursday morning: local government pic.twitter.com/xu2EQZdze2— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 4, 2020
Police managed to detain the attacker. His motives remain unknown.
