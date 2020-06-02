Explosion Rocks Mosque in Downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Reports Say

A loud explosion has taken place near the main mosque in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a Reuters reporter.
The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement that a suicide bomber blew himself up inside an ablution room at the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque at around 7:25 p.m., leaving one person injured.
Explosion rocked Wazir Akbar Khan quart of #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/cGh9YXi4bC— Dr. Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai (@RisboLensky) June 2, 2020
Earlier in the day, seven civilians were killed and six others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Khan Abad district of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, a local district chief stated.
According to the Khan Abad district chief, Hayatullah Ameri, the incident took place on Monday evening in a Taliban-controlled area. He added that the victims were residents of the north-eastern Badakhshan province. A local source said that a car carrying harvest workers detonated in the district's Jangal Bashi area.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)