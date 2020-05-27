Like a Historic Movie: EXO’s Lay Shared Teaser for Upcoming Song “Lit”

The Chinese member of the popular boy band EXO, commonly known as the Kings of K-Pop, Lay dropped a teaser for the music video “Lit” for the upcoming release under the same name on 27 May.



The teaser proves that Lay (also known as Zhang Yixing or Lay Zhang) is a unique artist: he is known for his involvement in every part of the production process - from writing his own music to the concept itself. Even the teaser looks like an action movie with the traditional Chinese Opera singing the famous "Song of Gaixia”. This describes the last moment of legendary General Xiang Yu, and perfectly fits with what is going on in the teaser.

The translation of what the person is singing:



My strength plucked up the hills

My might shadowed the world

But the times were against me

And Dapple runs no more.

When Dapple runs no more

What then can I do?

Ah, Yu, my Yu, (His song Jade)

What will your fate be?#LIT_LayZhang pic.twitter.com/vuI58mZjVX — Everything in time (@revengepsycho) May 27, 2020

The song “Jade” was also inspired by “The Song of Gaxia” and Lay sang the part of the Chinese traditional opera himself as well as playing traditional instruments.

With his fourth album Lay went further and combined Western and Chinese culture: the first part of the album will be dedicated to the legacy of Chinese traditional music and will be out only in digital format on 1 June. The second part will be more trendy and western and it will also be available as a physical copy.

THE FIRST HALF OF "莲" (LOTUS)/LIT is the last and final piece to complete the circle yixing has been making from his past three albums. albums are: lose control, sheep and namanana, respectively. the second half of the album is about to start a new circle.#LIT_LayZhang pic.twitter.com/HWBGARiQSy — 𝐩𝐨𝐥 ∘˚˳° (@F0RYIXING) May 27, 2020

​Full of mysterious Chinese culture, teaser intrigued fans and and started to trend #LIT_LayZhang and the hashtag captured the top place with the words of admiration for the talented artist.

Yixing coming up with blend of ancient chinese style music plus experimental music and that's on period. Zhang Yixing is a whole king and a versatile artist that can pull off every concept. #IamLIT #LIT_LayZhang @layzhang pic.twitter.com/SPA6RMFREK — akshi (@xingsuchen) May 27, 2020​

again yixing is feeding us a whole new music genre, a whole new style and concept, name me an artist more versatile and musically experimental than him.... I'm not gonna wait cause there is no one closer to him.... periodt #IamLIT #LIT_LayZhang @layzhang pic.twitter.com/q2yT85Ddhx — akshi (@xingsuchen) May 27, 2020​

I’ve said this many times but I won’t ever get tired of saying it



YIXING WORLD DOMINATION #LIT_LayZhang @layzhang — 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠 ♡ (@eternallyixing) May 27, 2020​

y'all i refuse to believe this is a music video teaser agshfkljs coz this is a whole ass movie trailer !!!#LIT_LayZhang #IamLIT pic.twitter.com/Gti5E840MF — 마리 ♡ 보보후 (@dailyexhoe) May 27, 2020​