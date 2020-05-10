Afghan Forces Kill Senior Taliban Spy in Laghman Province

According to the spokesman, the Afghan forces killed Omar Khater, the Taliban's intelligence chief for the province's Alishang district, as well as injured his right-hand man Fawad Yasir in an ambush that took place in the aforementioned district last night.
The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.
Clashes between militants and government forces continue in the country despite a mass prisoner release, as Kabul is preparing for intra-Afghan talks with the movement.
This move is a result of a deal between the US and Taliban, which stipulates the withdrawal of American forces from the country after a 19-year campaign. At the same time, the movement pledged to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
However, according to Reuters, Taliban militants have carried out more than 4,500 attacks since the signing of the peace deal.
