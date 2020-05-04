Japan to Seek Extension of State of Emergency to 31 May on Monday - Economy Minister

The Japanese government will seek to extend the country's nationwide state of emergency to 31 May on Monday, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
The government announced a state of emergency in seven prefectures on 8 April and then extended it to the rest of the country. It was due to expire on 6 May.
Japan has reported 15,780 confirmed cases and 544 deaths.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 3.3 million, while the global death toll is more than 238,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There have been registered over 77,745 new cases worldwide, bringing the overall number to 3,349,786, per the WHO estimations.
The number of deaths increased by 8524 to 238,628.
On 11 March, the WHO designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.
