According to the briefing, 12 patients were released from the hospital, and no new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on April 26 in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located.
“It is a historic day,” a newspaper owned by the Wuhan government said, according to AP.
The briefing noted that although there are no more suspected coronavirus patients in Hubei hospitals, around 1,728 people who were in close contact with infected patients are still under medical observation.
There are still some coronavirus patients that remain in hospitals across China. Currently, there are 67 hospitalized patients in Shanghai and three in Beijing.
Many cities in China saw case numbers increase after people returned back home from overseas in late March. However, Chinese officials took swift action to stem a second wave of COVID-19 infections by establishing quarantine centers in major airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Additional measures required that Chinese nationals coming from abroad undergo compulsory quarantines for 14 days.
According to Chinese health officials, a total of 3,869 people died in Wuhan from the coronavirus. That makes up more than 80% of the total 4,637 reported deaths in China, according to AP.
Despite accusations by Washington, the Chinese government has repeatedly denied that it hid any information about COVID-19 from the public and claims to have immediately notified the World Health Organization of the outbreak.
