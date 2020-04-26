Taliban Attack in Central Afghanistan Leaves 4 Policemen Killed, 5 Injured - Source

"Four policemen, including the commander of a security checkpoint, were killed and five others were injured in the attack", the source said, noting that the incident took place on Saturday night.
The source added that two police cars had been destroyed in the attack.
"Last night, the air force launched an airstrike on insurgents in the area and eight insurgents were killed," another source revealed on the condition of anonymity.
The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.
Earlier this month, five police officers and servicemen were killed in the Imam Saheb district of the Afghan northeastern Kunduz province in an attack by militants, a source said adding that seven more officers had been captured by the Taliban.
