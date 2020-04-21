HnD_SOULMATE_Debut Trends Worldwide as Former X1 Members Reveal New MV

The former members of the X1 K-pop boy band, Lee Han-gyul and Nam Do-hyon, made their debut under POCKETDOLZ Studio on 21 April and immediately won over first place in the trending hashtags on Twitter worldwide.
Hangyul and Dohyon dominates Worldwide Trends! ❤️— X1(엑스원) GLOBAL (@x1global101) April 21, 2020
Congrats on your successful debut! #HnD_SOULMATE_Debut#HnD_소울메이트_데뷔#HnD_영원한_소울메이트@x1official101 pic.twitter.com/SG6AqW5psS
The two were involved in the album's creation, in particular, Nam Do-hyon took part in writing and composing the lyrics for the mini-album and the band prepared the online showing on the same day as the release.
After the disbandment of X1, caused by a scandal over vote manipulations during the Produce X101 survival show during which the band was formed, members of the group went on to focus on their own activities. HnD was supposed to debut on 26 March, but in light of the ongoing global pandemic, the release and promotion were moved to 21 April.
Fans are amazed by the power of the voices and charismatic performances of their favorites, for whom they have been waiting:
Everyone let’s appreciate this moments, when a main dancer nailed THAT high note. A perfect all rounder you are, Lee Hangyul#HnD_SOULMATE_Debut#HnD_소울메이트_데뷔#HnD_영원한_소울메이트@POCKETDOLZ pic.twitter.com/cz6nYS1wN1— 𝐧𝐬𝐳 #𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 (@gyulsoo) April 21, 2020
— Lee Eunsang Global Fan Union (@LESFanUnion) April 21, 2020
— faye. #SOULMATE (@luizy0han) April 21, 2020
"we are going to save mbk"
DAMN H&D YOU SURELY WILL 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/rKy757DW3y
I'm crying over this debut of you#HnD_SOULMATE_Debut— IN💫 (@hangyulae) April 21, 2020
I can't stay strong with my heart#HnD_소울메이트_데뷔
To see both of you struggling once again@POCKETDOLZ
