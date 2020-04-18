Nazi Swastika Flag Spotted Flying Near Synagogue in Australia's Sydney Suburb - Photo

A Nazi swastika flag has been spotted flying in the backyard of a home a few hundred metres from a synagogue in Newtown in Sydney's Inner West.
"For someone to have put this up in the middle of this crisis is insulting and deliberately trying to sew division," Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne said, as quoted by Daily Mail.
The mayor took to Twitter to condemn the flying of the flag.
The police carried out an investigation into the incident and the flag was taken down, the Daily Telegraph said.
Earlier this year, the Jewish Community Council of Victoria called on the state's Racial and Religious Tolerance Act to ban the public display of the Nazi symbol.
