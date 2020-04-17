Japan's Abe Vows to Rush Through Cash Handouts to All

The government was previously in favour of larger handouts to households that could prove the loss of income. This would have required vetting and filing applications in person.
"After listening to different opinions of the public, experts, the governing and opposition parties, we decided to give 100,000 yen to every resident", Abe said during a press conference.
The government will need a week to work out an additional budget, he said. Residents will be able to file applications for cash handouts online.
Parts of Japan were put in lockdown last week. It has been extended to the rest of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 160 people and infected more than 9,100, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
All comments
Show new comments (0)