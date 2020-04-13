BTS_OF_THE_DAY Trends Worldwide as Fans Expect Tweets From Their Faves Everyday

The official Twitter account of BTS was updated on 13 April with a photo of a succulent plant provided with a description asking whether fans have any plants at home; the post also said that no matter big or small, living with a life form makes the existence better. Fans were also asked to stay at home and take care of their “companion plants”.

​Immediately fans suggested that the tweet was made by member and leader of the band RM (real name Kim Nam-joon), because he is known for his positive attitude toward living things - he cherishes every form of life.

​Supporters also came to the conclusion that after the post was made by the leader on Monday, then during the six remaining days there will be posts from the other six members of the group, as there are seven of them - just like the number of days in a week.

— m⁷ misses taetae (@twinkletaeee) April 13, 2020

Armys (official fandom name) flooded twitter with their own pictures of plants and even gardens, along with the #BTS_OF_THE_DAY hashtag, which made it to third place in Twitter's global trends.

.@BTS_twt shared their plant and i'd like you all to meet my namu plant friends. ive named each of them from bts of course 🥰 #BTS_OF_THE_DAY pic.twitter.com/tiNuZFgXX1 — 🐋🌜⁷ (@einsteinium_twt) April 13, 2020