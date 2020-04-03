Afghan President Ghani Says Peace Process Should Be Led by Rival Abdullah

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday proposed that his political rival Abdullah Abdullah be given the leadership role in the nation's peace process as a means to overcome their political challenges.

“You share with Mr. Abdullah the issue that I am suggesting. It is the leadership of the peace process. A high peace council should be established and (Dr. Abdullah) should head the high peace council,” Ghani said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The president added that Abdullah could act as vice president.

"His security, his budget, his decision- making, all can be discussed. We have full flexibility," Ghani added.

Both Ghani and Abdullah, the former chief executive, consider themselves Afghanistan’s leaders following a disputed election last September. Both of them had inauguration ceremonies in March.

This comes at a difficult time of peace talks with the Taliban, which could settle the country's 20-year civil war and a US-led foreign intervention. The United States has already agreed on terms of withdrawal with the Islamic movement, but Kabul has yet to hammer out a deal.

Ghani and Abdullah have also failed to reach an agreement with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Kabul last month and held meetings with both leaders, together and separately. Afterwards, the US announced a $1 billion reduction of its annual aid to Afghanistan but said the decision would be reviewed if a solution was found to the political impasse.