DPRK Launches Unidentified Projectile Into Sea of Japan - S Korean State Media

This is the fourth time that Pyongyang carries out similar launches this month.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.

"North Korea fired an unidentifed projectile in the direction of Sea of Japan", South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) statement reads.

The launch was carried out on Sunday, JCS said, but the exact number of projectiles or the type have not been identified yet, according to Yonhap.

The latest missile launch took place on 20 March. On 9 March, the DPRK fired three unidentified missiles into the sea of Japan, previously firing two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the region near the city of Wonsan on 2 March. The launches may have been military exercises that go against the inter-Korean military deal.