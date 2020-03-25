Still Without Wonho? Monsta X Announces Comeback as Six Members Soon

Band rapper Joohoney will resume activities, which have been suspended since January, and join the band during promotion.

Member of popular K-Pop boy band Monsta X Joohoney (real name Lee Joo-heon) will join the group's activities after his hiatus came to an end. Earlier, it was revealed that the musician was struggling with anxiety. As his health improved, the comeback of Monsta X is expected to take place within the first half of 2020, a Korean media source reported on 25 March.

Monsta X is gaining attention as the new K-pop star on the global music market, attracting attention both domestically and abroad. Through their American release 'All About Luv', Monsta X ranked 5th on the Billboard chart top 200 and 7th position in the Rolling Stone 'Top 200 album' chart after its release on 14 February.

Their appearance on the NBC 'Kelly Clarkson Show', becoming the first K-Pop artist to appear on the show, attracted a lot of attention from American audiences. Climbing to the top on the west side among such sales monsters as BTS and Super M was not easy, especially as their American debut was in the run-up to the scandal of ex-member Wonho who was recently cleared of all accusations of drug use.

Wonho suspended his career in 2019 and was forced to exit the band after an individual claimed he had witnessed the pop star smoking marijuana in 2013. The investigation lasted for five months before on 10 March, Wonho's internal investigation was concluded, finding no evidence of drug use.

Fans are welcoming Joohoney back and have high hopes to hear Wonho join the comeback of Monsta X, too.

