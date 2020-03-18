6.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Indonesia's Bali

The quake occurred at 1745 GMT with an epicenter 255 kilometeres south of the town of Nusa Dua, according to the USGS.

A 6.3-magnitude quake struck south of Indonesia's island of Bali at 1:45 am local time, the US Geological Survey reported.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

