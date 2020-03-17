Porn Website Moves to Battle Coronavirus With Free Smut, Crashes Soon After

The adult video producer's servers apparently got overwhelmed as users rushed to access the free porn movies the company was offering.

A porn website in Japan ended up crashing mere hours after an apparent attempt to help deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in its trademark style, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, a Japanese AV producer called Soft on Demand (SOD), one of the largest of its kind in the country, has earlier announced the release of some 200 of its titles from 13 March till 31 March, in a bid to help alleviate the suffering of the people who are staying at home in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the company's website apparently crashed soon after as a sudden spike of visitors seems to have led to the servers being overwhelmed.

Currently, the website is reportedly working as normal and continues to provide free access to porn movies, though in order to do so, one apparently has to register as a member.

The newspaper also points out that many manga producers in the country also made their content free-to-access in order to help entertain the people in these trying times.