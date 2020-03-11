Ex-Wanna One Members to Release Their Albums One by One

The Kang Daniel and Ong Seong-wu solo albums are expected to be released this spring.

Many fans were in tears after the disbandment of K-pop group Wanna One, but those same fans may rejoice because two members of Wanna One have announced solo releases this spring.

Ong Seong-wu Fangtio Entertainment shared photo teasers of the singer as a concept of his first mini-album called “Layers” on 10 March.

The singer himself was involved in writing the song lyrics, and composing the album which will be released on 25 March.

​It will be his first album and the first comeback after the digital single and MV “We belong” in January this year.

After the disbandment of Wanna One Seong-wu proved himself a good actor in the K-drama “At Eighteen” and won the Best Rookie Award and Hallyu Star Award at the Korea Drama Awards in 2019.

His former co-member in Wanna One Kang Daniel also announced his comeback schedule with his mini-album 'Cyan'.

​Kang Daniel will begin working again in about four months. His digital single 'Touching' was released in November but his promotional activities were put on hold due to the health issues: Daniel was struggling with depression and mental instability. The singer took a hiatus but has now returned with his own reality show 'Hello, Daniel' to be broadcast on SBS later this month. He is also set t promote his new album.

Fans of both idols are happy to see their favourites back on their feet again.

I am so EXCITED for this solo release #ONGSEONGWU pic.twitter.com/PWQzoRPwW8 — MEL4KPOP 💚 NEO ZONE 127 💚ONEUS is COMING 🌼 (@KpopQue22908776) March 11, 2020

​

#옹성우 #ONGSEONGWU



other artists : ongseongwu:

concept photos concept photos



*drops 1 ☝🏻 * * ATTACKS WITH 4🙌🏼* pic.twitter.com/r9v0GVzrfm — 825% in love with #옹성우 ✨ (@ongforever1290) March 11, 2020

​

​

Keep going! 💙💙



Believe in youself and you will be able to get through everything ✌🏻



I believe Daniel 🙆🏻‍♀️💙#1Day1CheeringForDaniel#14DaysToCyan #KANGDANIEL pic.twitter.com/B6VKTf9R2P — ☀️🌙CYANⓂ️Daniel Kang 💙 2020.03.24🤍 (@pran_kdn) March 11, 2020

​

KANG Patrick : Twenty Four (24) ......

SpONGebob : Twenty Five (25) ......



Their comeback dates ㅜㅡㅜ#kangdaniel #강다니엘 @danielk_konnectpic.twitter.com/a3qKUU9es7 — 💙 안녕³²⁴ 녜리시안 ʚᴅᴀɴɪᴛʏ¹ɞ 🐌 (@danielchest) March 9, 2020

​Wanna One was composed of eleven members taken from other popular boy bands, through the 'survival' competition series Produce 101. It was the most successful project of CJ Entertainment. The band had impressive recognition and marketing power: in 2017 they were featured in 16 advertisements from food to cosmetics and became only the third Korean group to sell a million copies of their debut album. Their contracts with CJ Entertainment ended in 2018.