Philippine National Police Chief Survives Helicopter Crash – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday a helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa on board crashed with the latter having survived the incident, media reported.

The helicopter crashed in the province of Laguna, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing PNP Deputy Director for Operations Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar.

The incident occurred after the aircraft came into contact with a live wire after take-off from a dusty area, which limited visibility for the pilots, the newspaper added, citing the PNP Deputy Director.

According to the newspaper, aside from the National Police chief, the chopper was carrying PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac, Major General Jovic Ramos, and Major General Mariel Magaway.

Gamboa, as well as seven other people, have reportedly been taken to St. Luke’s Medical Centre in Bonifacio Global City.