New Zealand Police Arrest Teen and Boost Patrols Near Mosques After Threatening Photos Emerge Online

The news comes almost one year after a violent assault against Muslims claimed 51 lives rocking the country and becoming the worst attack in New Zealand's history.

Police have stepped up patrols near the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in the city of Christchurch, attacked last year, after a photo of a masked man threatening believers outside the mosque appeared on the internet earlier this week.

"Police are aware that a number of people have been sharing an image featuring Al Noor mosque, originally published on social media", Canterbury District Commander John Price stated. "The further sharing of this image is causing significant distress and anxiety for members of our community. This type of imagery has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand", he said.

© AP Photo / Vincent Yu In this March 17, 2019, file photo, a police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand

According to him, officers arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to the incident. The photos were sent to chief censor David Shanks to check if it should be classified as objectionable material. If deemed objectionable, it would make sharing the photo online punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The Christchurch shooting, which occurred on 15 March 2019, was streamed via Facebook by perpetrator Brenton Tarrant. Prior to the incident, he also posted a 73-page "manifesto" detailing his plans and motives.