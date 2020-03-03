Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus Disease in Mainland China Rises to 2,943

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen by 31 to 2,943, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 125 to 80,151, the state health committee said.

According to the latest data from 31 provinces, 47,204 people have been discharged from hospitals.

"At 04:00 on 2 March, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 125 new confirmed cases, 31 new deaths (31 in Hubei), and 129 new suspected cases", the National Health Commission said in a statement.

In Hubei, 114 new cases of coronavirus and 31 new deaths from the new virus were confirmed on Monday, of which 111 cases and 21 new deaths were registered in Wuhan alone, the epicentre of the infection.

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered Wuhan and has since spread to more than 50 countries worldwide. Currently, the global death toll exceeds 3,000 people, with over 89,000 infected.

Clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19, in China would most probably begin in late April, Chinese vice-minister for science and technology Xu Nanping said in late February.