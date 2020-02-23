Surfer Escapes Shark by Punching It in the an Eye, Yelling 'F**k Off'

Sixty-year-old Nick Minogue from New Zealand's Auckland told the NZ Herald that he managed to escape an encounter with a shark by punching it in its eye and yelling "f**k off."
The incident occurred earlier in the week when Mr Minogue was surfing at Pauanui Beach in the country's Coromandel region.
According to Minogue, he was paddling along, when he felt a hit on the side of his elbow and forearm.
"By the time I realised what was going on, its teeth were definitely latched on to the front section of the board," Mr Minogue.
At that moment, Mr Minogue shouted "f**k off" at the shark and punched it in the eye, which, according to him, was three knuckles across.
"In between the two punches, it crunched down a bit more on the board and then disengaged its teeth, got its jaws off and then I got brushed by the dorsal fin and the tail fin and swam off," said Minogue.
Following an examination of the surfboard, experts said that this must have been a great white shark - the world's biggest predatory fish.
