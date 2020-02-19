Four Killed After Two Small Aircraft Collide in Southern Australia - Video

"It is believed two aircraft have collided mid-air before crashing. Two occupants in each aircraft have died at the scenes. The four persons are yet to be identified", a statement said.
According to the statement, the local emergency services are currently working on the scene, and an investigation into the accident has been launched.
There is no official information about what could have caused the catastrophe.
Four people have been killed after two planes collided mid-air near an airport north of Melbourne. Emergency services were called to two separate crash scenes east of the Mangalore Airfield about 11:25am on Wednesday morning.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/t7th2TG7j5— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) February 19, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)