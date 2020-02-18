South Korean President Says Government Should Take All Measures to Boost Economy Amid Virus Outbreak

The South Korean leader noted that the economic situation in the country was in danger due to the new virus spreading from neighboring China but warned against excessive fear and anxiety over the outbreak.

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in has called on the government to take "every possible measure" to boost the economy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"An emergency situation requires an emergency prescription. Please take preemptive and extraordinary responses in both the national safety and public welfare economy", Moon tweeted on Tuesday following a cabinet meeting.

비상한 상황에는 비상한 처방이 필요합니다. 국민 안전과 민생 경제 두 영역 모두에서 선제적인 대응과 특단의 대응을 강구해 주기 바랍니다.https://t.co/DNSN7vZZCd pic.twitter.com/ZKrxa7NWlS — 문재인 (@moonriver365) February 18, 2020

​Moon advised to make the crisis an opportunity for development and take a lesson from Japan's experience of improper export regulations that the excessive dependence of the economy could be a threat. The president said South Korea should accelerate the diversification of import ships, foster the material, parts and equipment industries, and develop new markets.

"In addition, we should expand the opportunities for Korean companies to return to Korea and actively attract foreign investment."

Following the cabinet meeting, South Korea's 3-year Treasury Bond futures extended gains significantly.

A new strain of coronavirus causing pneumonia was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 25 countries, stimulating concerns over its potential effect on the global economy.