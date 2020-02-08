No Rest for the Weary: New Search for MH370 May Reportedly Commence Soon

The head of the company that may conduct the search reportedly explained that the Malaysian Government is only going to commit to this venture on a “no find no fee” basis.

As the general public remains none the wiser to the fate of Malaysia Airlines plane that went missing nearly six years ago, a new attempt to find the airliner may be initiated in the coming months , the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, the Malaysian government and families of the people who disappeared along with the plane now seek to send Ocean Infinity, a seabed search company that already conducted an unsuccessful attempt to locate the airliner in 2018, to seek the lost aircraft once again.

Grace Subathirai Nathan, a Malaysian lawyer whose mother was on the ill-fated aircraft during its last flight, explained that this attempt to start a new search was performed “quietly and privately”.

“We've had been getting things rolling so we can make an announcement (this year)”, she said. “The Transport Minister is open to review a proposal. We are trying to make sure that the proposal is something that is airtight and doesn't get rejected for some vague reason so we have been working quietly with parties involved to try and bring that to fruition.”

She also expressed hope that the data from the military radar that was tracking the airliner prior to its disappearance is no longer regarded as a matter of national security, so that they would be able to examine it.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett also remarked that “the Malaysian Government is only committing to the search on a 'no find no fee' basis”, the newspaper adds.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014, during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

And while there are plenty of theories about what happened to the airliner out there, the ultimate fate of MH370 remains unknown.