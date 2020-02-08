Soldier Kills 'Many' People as Mass Shooting Reported in Thai Shopping Mall

A mass shooting has taken place in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand, Thairath News reported, citing police.

A soldier with a machine gun and opened fire in a Korat shopping mall resulting in many injured and dead, a police spokesperson told AFP.

According to media reports, about 12 people are dead and 10 injured in the shooting. The suspect is reportedly on the run at the moment, police are conducting a search operation.

Thai police said that at least ten people were killed and several injured in the attack.

Law enforcement has advised people to avoid the area of the incident and cooperate with police officers operating on the streets, Thairath News reported.

Lt. Gen. Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army Region, stated that police and soldiers are in the middle of the search operation, hunting the attacker, identified as Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma of Surathampithak camp, Bangkok Post reported.

Jakrapanth Thomma kept posting photos and messages on Facebook and Instagram, saying "So tired", and "Are they dead? It's three people". Soon after that, his profiles were deleted.

Two hours ago, the attacker posted a message saying that "nobody can escape death".

Thai Soldier Kills 'Many' People as Mass Shooting Reported in Thai Shopping Mall

Alleged video of the area of the shooting has been published on Twitter.

