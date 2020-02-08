Watch Family Make Pouches for Orphaned Australian Baby Bats

Australia's deadly wave of bushfires, which have been ravaging the country since September 2019 and have recently intensified, have reportedly claimed around 30 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and killed over one billion animals.

Thousands of baby bats left orphaned by the bushfires in Australia now need constant care.

An Australian family who lives in Singapore and can’t go home immediately, are helping little animals by making pouches for them.

