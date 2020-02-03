Kazakh Security Committee Arrests 5 People on Suspicion of Plotting Terrorist Attack

ALMATY (Sputnik) - Five people have been arrested in Kazakhstan on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in a public space, the country's National Security Committee said.

"On 27 January 2020, Kazakhstan's National Security Committee detained and arrested five people with the court's approval for two months in the cities of Karaganda and Taraz. ... According to an investigation, the group was formed with the goal of committing terrorist acts in the country, including in public spaces. The investigation is ongoing", the committee said in a statement.

According to the committee, all the detainees were previously convicted of serious offences and felonies.

The statement said that criminal proceedings have been instituted on the creation of a terrorist group, and participation in its activities and leadership, as well as propagating terrorism.

In 2016, unidentified armed assailants attacked two gun shops and a military unit in Aktobe. In response, the country's authorities announced an anti-terrorism operation. The incident left 25 people dead, including 18 terrorists, who were said to be fanatical followers of non-conventional religious movements.