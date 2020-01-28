Register
21:51 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman is whipped in public by a member of the Sharia police in Banda Aceh on October 31, 2019, after being caught having an affair with Aceh Ulema Council (MPU) member Mukhlis.

    Indonesian Province Establishes First Female Flogging Unit to Carry Out Public Whippings

    © AFP 2019 / Chaideer Mahyuddin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107720/75/1077207532.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001281078166196-indonesian-province-establishes-first-female-flogging-unit-to-carry-out-public-whippings/

    Indonesia’s Aceh province has established a new, eight-member female flogging unit to carry out public whippings against women who violate the region’s Sharia, or Islamic law, according to a report by AFP.

    One of the new female Sharia officers delivered her first public flogging on Tuesday in Banda Aceh, the province’s capital city. The offender was an unmarried woman accused of being in a hotel room with a man. According to an AFP report, the female Sharia officer, who was wearing a cloth mask and a full-body uniform, showed some hesitation before flogging the offender.

    "I think she did a good job. Her technique was nice," the Banda Aceh Sharia police chief investigator, who is identified just as Zakwan, told AFP. 

    The head of Banda Aceh's Sharia Implementation Unit, identified only as Safriadi, told AFP that the female officers were trained in the correct technique to limit injuries and “have no mercy for those who violate God's law.”

    "We're not aiming to hurt people by whipping them. The most important thing is the shaming effect on violators and spectators so they don't do it again,” he is quoted as saying by AFP.

    Under Sharia, drinking alcohol, adultery, homosexuality, gambling and any displays of affection outside of marriage are outlawed. Aceh is the only Indonesian province to officially enforce such a code, even though other districts across Indonesia are also implementing Sharia-influenced laws.

    Human Rights Watch (HRW) has repeatedly demanded that the Indonesian government eradicate Sharia in Aceh, warning that it is on the rise in the province.

    According to HRW, more than 530 people have been publicly flogged for various violations of Sharia in Aceh since 2015, when the province’s Islamic criminal code was enacted.

    Related:

    Raining Shoes! Anti-Romeo Squad Flogs Man with Shoes for Harassing School Girls – Video
    Flogging a Dead Horse? Pompeo Again Claims Russia, Assad Bombed Hospital, School
    Indonesian Islamic Official Flogged in Public for Breaking the Adultery Law He Helped Oversee
    Drake Trolls Hecklers After Being Booed Off Stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival
    Indonesian Man Revived After Fainting Mid-Flogging Only to be Whipped Again
    Tags:
    Sharia, Indonesia, Aceh, flogging
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse