Photo, Video Allegedly Depicting Plane Crash in Eastern Afghanistan Emerge Online

Media outlets reported earlier in theday that an Ariana Afghan Airlines' aircraft had crashed in Ghazni, Afghanistan, while a source told Sputnik it was an Afghan National Army plane.

A plane crashed in the eastern Afghani province of Ghazni with 83 people on board at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT), according to a spokesman for the provincial governor. The Defence Ministry has not made any comment on the matter, while Ariana Afghan Airlines denied one of its planes had crashed.

The conflicting reports could not immediately be reconciled.

A photo allegedly depicting the plane has appeared online.

تصویر تازه از هواپیما سقوط کرده در غزنی pic.twitter.com/ZiYBxxxlk6 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) January 27, 2020

A video allegedly showing the wreckage of the plane crash has been published by TOLOnews broadcaster.

Video shows wreckage allegedly of reported plane crashed in Ghazni. The markings on the plane bear a resemblance to those belonging to US Air Force. pic.twitter.com/RN5Huz9b40 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 27, 2020

