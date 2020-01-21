Fourth Death From New Coronavirus Reported in China's Wuhan - Authorities

A previously unknown type of pneumonia registered in the country, later identified as a new type of coronavirus, previously claimed the lives of three people.

A fourth person has died from a new coronavirus in China's Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, Wuhan health authorities reported on Monday.

The deceased, Chen, an 89-year-old male, developed symptoms on 13 January 13 2020, was admitted to the hospital on 18 January due to severe breathing difficulties, and died on 19 January at 23:39, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement.

According to the statement, as of midnight 19 January, a total of 198 coronavirus cases have been registered, 25 people have been discharged from hospital, while four people have died from the illness. Currently, 169 patients are still being treated in the hospital.

Earlier in the day, the country's National Health Commission confirmed several cases of a new type of human-to-human coronavirus transmission in China, with at least 14 medical workers having been affected by the infection.

The virus was identified in Wuhan in early January. Since then, cases of infection have also been registered in neighboring Japan and South Korea.

Those infected showed symptoms of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases, media reports said.