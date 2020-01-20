Watch Massive Dust Storms Sweep Across Australian Town

Australia's bushfires, which captured global attention, have changed to severe dust storms, that hit the centre of New South Wales in Australia.

Hurricane-force winds caused by thunderstorms in central New South Wales gave rise to dust storms and huge dust clouds, which in some cities "turned day into night," according to the Guardian. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of warnings of thunderstorms and showers in parts of New South Wales.

In the videos posted on social networks, dust storms descending on the city of Dubbo and other cities near it can be seen. The huge clouds of dust were so thick that they blocked out the sun.