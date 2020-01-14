Powerful Blast Hits Chemical Plant in South China - Video

"At around 1:40 pm (GMT 5:40 am) on January 14, the Zhuhai Changlian Petrochemical Co., Ltd. in Gaolanguang District caught on fire," the Zhuhai Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement on its official Weibo account.
According to the statement, the fire had already been put out and no casualties had been discovered on the scene.
珠海长炼今日发生爆炸。 there has been explosions in zhuhai changlian petrochemical, owned by esson new energy group, in zhuhai gaolan port.@Reuters @argus pic.twitter.com/REHi3nvL8W— 91 Ultraman (@wurutoraman) 14 января 2020 г.
The Guangdong Radio and Television, a local broadcasting company, posted on its verified Weibo account a video showing a huge fire and black smoke emerging from a chemical plant in Zhuhai.
All comments
Show new comments (0)