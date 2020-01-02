Taiwanese Top Military Official Among Survivors of Helicopter Crash - Report

Central News Agency has reported that Air Force General Shen Yi-min, Chief of the Taiwanese General Staff, was among those evacuated by rescue services, but the Ministry of National Defence has not confirmed this information.

According to AP, at least 11 people survived and two remain missing after a Blackhawk helicopter crashed on Thursday in the mountains outside the city of Taipei. At the moment, there is no official statement about the possible causes of the incident.

Taiwanese Defence Minister Yen De-fa has arrived at the site to oversee the rescue operation.

Taiwanese air force general Shen Yi-ming and several officials went missing on January 2 after a helicopter carrying 13 people landed an emergency on the northern island. https://t.co/MA21jG3xyl | #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/pWB1nvfI7A — DiepTLam (@DiepTLam) January 2, 2020

​The Taiwan News reported, citing the military, that along with General Shen, the list of passengers included several top officials from the General Staff.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW