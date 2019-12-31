Register
15:10 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    OPPO F5

    Chinese Mobile Brand OPPO Joins Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make In India’ Wagon - Reports

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cheon Fong Liew / OPPO F5 in Malaysia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/88/1077908849.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912311077907326-chinese-mobile-brand-oppo-joins-prime-minister-modis-make-in-india-wagon---reports/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In recent years, India has replaced the US and Vietnam to become the second largest market and manufacturer of smartphones after China.

    Realising the potential of India’s massive market, Chinese handset maker OPPO reportedly aims to produce 100 million devices in India and aggressively expand its retail presence in the country in 2020.

    The brand captured 11.8 percent of India’s total smartphone market share in the third quarter, July-September, in 2019.

    Amid a simmering US-China trade war, the year 2019 witnessed major smartphone players shifting their focus to India in both ways – sale and manufacture.

    In September, California-based Apple announced hefty investments of $1 billion and $13 million to facilitate iPhone production and boost the brand’s retail expansion in India.

    In November 2019, India-produced iPhones hit the shelves in national as well as global markets.

    At the time, Indian Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed that the country was expected to export $1.6 billion worth of mobile phones and components in 2019, confirmation to which is yet to come.

    ​Earlier in December, South-Korean tech giant Samsung announced that India had managed to churn out $10 billion in revenue for the company despite a drop in brand sales and the ongoing economic slump in the country that has resulted in the nation’s slowest financial growth in six years.

    Samsung inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory in India’s Noida city back in 2019, aiming to almost double its production from 68 million units to 120 million units annually.

    In fact, the sub-brand Motorola of Hong Kong-based tech player Lenovo recently launched its first foldable smartphone in the US for $1,500 (Rs. 106,000 approx.). The smartphone, called “Motorola Razr”, is actually “Made in India”.

    By 2022, smartphone manufacturing in India is expected to see $6.2 billion worth of investment.

    Component manufacturing brands like US-based Foxconn and Finland-headquartered Salcomp, which plans to invest $281.6 million within the next five years in India, also evidently trust the potential of the Indian market as well as the trend of “Make in India”.

    In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the “Make in India” initiative launched in 2014 by the Indian government aims to encourage companies to manufacture and assemble their products in India.

    Related:

    India’s Lead Tech Institute Files Record No. of Patents Giving Push to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ Plan
    US-China Trade War Making India Test-Bed for Expansion Plans for Global Tech Giants - Analyst
    Apple Eyes 'Make in India' Manufacturing amid Trade War with China
    Tags:
    Make in India, Make in India, India, smartphones, Samsung, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse