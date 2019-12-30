B-Town Lovebugs Ranbir, Alia Kick-Start 2020 Celebrations with Hepburn Classic at Secret Location

New Delhi (Sputnik): The upcoming 2020 marks the end of an iconic decade and a beginning to a clean-slated fresh start. Bollywood celebrities are all set with their New Year celebration plans, some of whom have flown to far away destinations.

Bollywood’s cutest lovebugs Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also taken off from India to kick-start their 2020 in peace and privacy.

Giving a cryptic sneak-peak into their vacation, 26-year old Alia posted a picture on Monday, puzzling her 41.2 million followers on Instagram about the couple’s whereabouts.

Alia’s Instagram post showed Audrey Hepburn’s "Breakfast At Tiffany’s?” playing on a small screen in a dimly lit ambience.

The caption to the picture that read, “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees", left netizens intrigued.

Comments asking Alia about the couple’s location decorated with red heart emojis were spotted on the post.

According to media reports, the couple has headed to the country of Thailand, which is a popular tourist spot because of its tropical beaches, forests, and temples.

The otherwise private Casanova of Bollywood, 37-year-old Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his love affair with Alia during an interview in 2018. Later, Alia also confirmed the link-up.

Since then, the couple has been pretty public about their relationship. Alia is often seen partying with Ranbir’s big fat Kapoor family – which is considered the first family of Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram Family Christmas celebration 🎄🎅🏼🌸💕 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:04am PST

Prior to his current girlfriend, Ranbir dated Alia’s best friend in the movie industry, actress Katrina Kaif.

The duo will be seen on screen for the first time in 2020 in their upcoming movie titled “Brahmastra” slated for a May release. The movie also stars India’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan.