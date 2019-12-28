Police Find Wooden Boat With ‘Skeletonised’ Remains of Five People Off Coast of Northern Japan

Japanese investigators have already opened a probe into the hair-raising find, which was spotted by a police officer on Friday afternoon.

Japanese police have found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat on Sado Island off the coast of Japan's northwestern prefecture Niigata.

Coast Guard official Kei Chinen told reporters on Saturday that the investigators are already looking into what caused the ill-fated group to die, and that police spotted letters and numbers written in Korean on the boat’s bow.

According to Kei, there were also two severed heads in the boat, and the police have yet to confirm whether the heads belonged to some of the five bodies.

The Japanese broadcaster NHK, in turn, reported, that the remains were “partially skeletonised”, which means that the boat might have been at sea for a long time before coming aground and being spotted by a police officer on Friday afternoon.