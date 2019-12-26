Afghan Forces Catch 2 Suspected Suicide Bombers in Eastern Nangarhar Province - Commander

KABUL (Sputnik) - Two suspected suicide bombers wearing female clothing were captured Thursday near the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar region, an army commander stated.

"Two suicide bombers wearing burqas … were detained in the Pirakhel area of the Khogyani district today", Mohammad Karim Niazi, who is a commander of the Afghan Army's 4th brigade in Nangarhar, said.

The suspects were travelling in the company of a woman and a child.

Niazi identified the men as Abdul Rahim and Majnon.

The commander said they confessed to being members of the Taliban* militant group. According to Niazi, they had targets in Jalalabad, east of Baghdad.

The Taliban has been waging a war against the Afghan government for decades, challenging security and stability in the region. The group is especially active in the central and western parts of the country.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia