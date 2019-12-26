Afghan Forces Catch 2 Suspected Suicide Bombers in Eastern Nangarhar Province - Commander

"Two suicide bombers wearing burqas … were detained in the Pirakhel area of the Khogyani district today", Mohammad Karim Niazi, who is a commander of the Afghan Army's 4th brigade in Nangarhar, said.
The suspects were travelling in the company of a woman and a child.
The commander said they confessed to being members of the Taliban* militant group. According to Niazi, they had targets in Jalalabad, east of Baghdad.
The Taliban has been waging a war against the Afghan government for decades, challenging security and stability in the region. The group is especially active in the central and western parts of the country.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
