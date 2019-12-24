At Least 24 Died, 16 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Ravine in Southeastern Indonesia - Reports

According to the Xinhua news agency, citing an official from the provincial disaster management agency, the incident took place on Monday evening in a remote near the town of Pagar Alam. All victims have already been rushed to a nearby hospital.
The agency also reported that the death toll could rise as many passengers received severe injuries.
Bus Sriwijaya Rute Bengkulu-Palembang Terjun ke Jurang, 25 Tewas https://t.co/NEfN7D4MhI— VOA Indonesia (@voaindonesia) December 24, 2019
